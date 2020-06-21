This Week’s Road Construction Trouble Spots, Including Highway 29, Nine Mile Road

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads and projects in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

In preparation for the Independence Day holiday weekend, there will be no lane closures or other activities that impede traffic on state roads beginning at 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 3, and ending 12:01 a.m. Monday, July 6.

Escambia County:

· Pensacola Bay Bridge Replacement- Bridge construction may require the following lane closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. The week of Sunday, June 21:

o Intermittent east and westbound lane closures on U.S. 98 from North 14th Avenue in Pensacola to east of the Pensacola Bay Bridge in Gulf Breeze.

o Intermittent lane closures on North 17th Avenue in Pensacola between U.S. 98 and the CSX Railroad overpass (Graffiti Bridge).

U.S. 29 Widening from Interstate 10 (I-10) to Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90)– Drivers traveling Nine Mile Road at the U.S. 29 Overpass and U.S. 29 traffic between I-10 and 9 & Half Mile Road may experience alternating lane shifts or closures as crews continue drainage and paving operations.

– Cove Avenue north of Nine Mile Road will be closed to traffic at 7 a.m. beginning Tuesday, June 23. Drivers may use 9 & Half Mile Road and Bowman Avenue as an alternate route. The temporary closure is anticipated to take seven to ten days. Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90) Widening from Beulah Road to Pine Forest Road (S.R. 297) - A portion of the I-10 off-ramp that connects to Nine Mile Road (Exit 5) westbound remains closed. Drivers can continue to access Nine Mile Road east and westbound using the other section of the ramp. The partial ramp closure is needed to reconstruct the ramp.

· Perdido Key Drive (S.R. 292) Pedestrian Crosswalk Construction at Flora-Bama- The new pedestrian actuated crosswalk signal at the Flora-Bama will become operational around 10 a.m. Thursday, June 25. The signal is currently in flash mode to acquaint motorists with its location.

(S.R. 295) – Construction activities are underway. Drivers can expect lane closures between 9:30 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Traffic may encounter intermittent lane restrictions from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday until Tuesday, June 30 as crews inspect sanitary sewer lines.

Santa Rosa County:

· Pensacola Bay Bridge Replacement - Bridge construction may require the following lane closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. The week of Sunday, June 21:

o Intermittent east and westbound lane closures from North 14th Avenue in Pensacola to east of the Pensacola Bay Bridge in Gulf Breeze.

o Intermittent lane closures on North 17th Avenue in Pensacola between U.S. 98 and the CSX Railroad overpass (Graffiti Bridge).

· S.R. 87 Resurfacing from South of Clear Creek to North of S.R. 4- Motorists can expect intermittent daytime lane restrictions to begin the week of June 22. Lane closure restrictions will not be allowed near Allentown Road Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. during active school periods. The 14-mile improvement project is anticipated to be complete in winter 2020.

–There will be a slow-moving vehicle used to perform striping operations. There will also be intermittent shoulder closures throughout the project.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.