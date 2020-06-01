Sunny Monday, High Around 90 Degrees

June 1, 2020

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. East wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 