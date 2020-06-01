Sunny Monday, High Around 90 Degrees
June 1, 2020
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. East wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning.
Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.
Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Comments