Sunny Monday, High Around 90 Degrees

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. East wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 60%.