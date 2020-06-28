Sunday: Total Escambia COVID-19 Cases Increase By 49

Escambia County COVID-19 cases were up by 49 on Sunday, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Escambia County cases increased to 1,660. Santa Rosa cases were up by 26 to 468. No new deaths were were reported in either county.

Of the 44 deaths in Escambia County, 34 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been nine deaths in Santa Rosa County, seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and none in long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 141,075 cases including 138,567 Florida residents. There have been 14,244 hospitalizations* and 3,419 deaths. The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 1,660 (+49 since Saturday)

Pensacola — 1,223

Cantonment — 93

Bellview — 6

Perdido Key — 1

McDavid — 3

Walnut Hill — 18

Perdido Key — 1

Molino – 16

Century — 10

Perdido Key – 1

Hospitalizations: 89*

Deaths — 44

Male — 598

Female — 786

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 468 (+26 since Saturday)

Milton — 230

Navarre — 78

Gulf Breeze — 74

Pace — 42

Jay — 5

Residents: 129

Nonresidents — 1

Hospitalizations — 28*

Deaths — 9

Male — 272

Female — 189

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 98

Florida cases:

Total cases — 141,075

Florida residents — 138,567

Deaths — 3,419

Hospitalizations — 14,244

*“Hospitalizations” is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized.