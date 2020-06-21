Sunday Report: 28 New COVID-19 Cases In Escambia County

There were 28 new positive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday in Escambia County.

The number of cases in Escambia County is now 1,198 and Santa Rosa County increased by two 344.

Of the 41 deaths in Escambia County, 32 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been nine deaths in Santa Rosa County, seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and none in long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 97,291 cases including 95,139 Florida residents. There have been 13,037 hospitalizations* and 3,161 deaths. The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 1,198 (+28 since Saturday)

Pensacola — 837

Cantonment — 66

Bellview — 6

Perdido Key — 1

McDavid — 2

Walnut Hill — 1

Molino – 16

Century — 7

Hospitalizations: 74*

Deaths — 41

Male — 397

Female — 549

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 344 (+2 since Saturday)

Milton — 190

Navarre — 56

Gulf Breeze — 44

Pace — 26

Jay — 4

Residents: 129

Nonresidents — 1

Hospitalizations — 26*

Deaths — 9

Male — 214

Female — 125

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 98

Florida cases:

Total cases — 97,291

Florida residents — 95,139

Deaths — 3,161

Hospitalizations — 13,037

*“Hospitalizations” is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized.