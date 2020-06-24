Showers And Thunderstorms Likely Wednesday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 87. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 91.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91.