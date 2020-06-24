Showers And Thunderstorms Likely Wednesday
June 24, 2020
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 87. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 91.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91.
