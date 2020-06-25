Showers and Thunderstorms Likely For Thursday
June 25, 2020
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 91.
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74.
Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
