Showers and Thunderstorms Likely For Thursday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 91.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 60%.