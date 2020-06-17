Scattered Pop-Up Showers Possible

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.