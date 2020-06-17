Scattered Pop-Up Showers Possible
June 17, 2020
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind.
Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.
Comments