Saturday Update: Eight Additional COVID-19 Cases In Escambia County

The number of COVID-19 cases was up by eight in the Saturday report from the Florida Department of Health.

The number of cases in Escambia County is now 879, and Santa Rosa County is up one to 257.

Of the 36 deaths in Escambia County, 28 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been eight deaths in Santa Rosa County, seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and none in long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 62,758 cases including 61,246 Florida residents. There have been 10,891 hospitalizations* and 2,688 deaths. The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 879 (+8 since Friday)

Pensacola — 622

Cantonment — 53

Bellview — 6

Perdido Key — 1

McDavid/Walnut Hill — 1

Molino – 11

Century — 2

Hospitalizations: 65*

Deaths — 36

Male — 293

Female — 407

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 257 (+1 since Friday)

Milton — 158

Navarre — 40

Gulf Breeze — 31

Pace — 17

Jay — 4

Residents: 129

Nonresidents — 1

Hospitalizations — 25*

Deaths — 9

Male — 180

Female — 73

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 94

Florida cases:

Total cases — 62,758

Florida residents — 61,246

Deaths — 2,688

Hospitalizations — 10,891*

*“Hospitalizations” is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized.