Record Number Of Vehicles Head To Pensacola Beach

A record number of vehicles traveled to Pensacola Beach over the weekend. Saturday, June 20 was the single busiest day on record since the car counter was installed at the Bob Sikes Toll Booth in 2016.

The toll plaza recorded the first back-to-back 21,000 plus vehicle days on Friday, June 12 and Saturday, June 13.

21,469 vehicles on Friday, June 12, 2020

21,860 vehicles on Saturday, June 13, 2020

20,229 vehicles on Sunday, June 14, 2020

20,722 vehicles on Friday, June 19, 2020

21,970 vehicles on Saturday, June 20, 2020

19,936 vehicles on Sunday, June 21, 2020

“This year we have seen an increase in the number of cars going through the toll plaza in a given hour, and noticed more people are coming out earlier in the day,” said District 4 Commissioner Robert Bender. “We are continuing to make improvements and evaluate traffic, including focusing on getting cars off the island.”

2020 has seen record-breaking numbers of vehicles on Pensacola Beach, with toll records already indicating nine days with more than 20,000 vehicles passing through the toll booth — 2019 saw 11 total days throughout the entire year. Saturday, June 20 was the second time this year more than 2,000 cars came through the toll plaza in an hour.

In April 2020, the Bob Sikes Toll Booth went to all electronic tolling, which means drivers do not have to stop and are encouraged to keep driving through the toll booth. A $1 toll will be collected from all vehicles travelling to Pensacola Beach / Santa Rosa Island via the Bob Sikes Toll Bridge. The $1 toll is collected electronically using SunPass®, E-Pass, North Carolina Quick Pass, Georgia Peach Pass, PayTollo app or Toll-By-Plate.

For Toll-By-Plate users, the toll is still $1 each time you pass through the toll plaza, plus a $2.50 administrative fee that is charged each billing cycle (once per month.) No matter the number of trips you take to the beach, you will only be charged the administration fee once per billing cycle.