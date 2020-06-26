Rain Chances Are Lower For Today, But There’s Still A Chance Of Showers
June 26, 2020
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.
Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Comments