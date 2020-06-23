Rain And Thunderstorms Likely For Tuesday And Wednesday
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 87. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 85. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind.
Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 91.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
