Rain And Thunderstorms Likely For Tuesday And Wednesday

June 23, 2020

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 87. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 85. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 91.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

