Over 20,000 Kids Receive Free Meals At The Library. Here’s How The Program Works.

June 16, 2020

West Florida Libraries have served over 20,000 free curbside meals for youth 18 and under since March in conjunction with Feeding the Gulf Coast.

There were 1,760 free meals served at the library locations just last week.

Meals are available for pickup at all WFPL library locations on Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Library locations are:

  • Molino Branch Library, 6450-A Highway 95A, Molino
  • Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St., Pensacola
  • Tryon Beach Library, 1200 Langley Ave., Pensacola
  • Genealogy Branch Library, 5740 N. 9th Ave., Pensacola
  • Southwest Branch Library, 12248 Gulf Beach Highway, Pensacola
  • Westside Branch Library, 1301 W. Gregory St., Pensacola
  • Century Branch Library, 7991 N. Century Blvd., Century

The meal includes lunch. Meals are available on a first come, first served basis. Youth ages 18 and under must be present to receive meals; food will not be given to adults.

“All of our employees have a passion for the community we serve and without feeding the body, a child cannot feed their mind,” Todd Humble, Library Services director said. “We are proud to have been recognized as the leading provider of meals in the Mississippi, Alabama and Florida Gulf Coast region that Feeding the Gulf Coast services.”

