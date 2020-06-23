One Arrested, One Wanted For Untreiner Avenue Shooting

One man has been arrested and another man is wanted in connection with a shooting last week on Untreiner Avenue.

Kerrick Van Teamer, 20, is charged with attempted homicide, firing a missile into a vehicle, firing a weapon in public, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon for the shooting incident that ended on Untreiner Avenue about 6:55 p.m. last Tuesday, June 16. It started on Aaron Drive when gunfire was exchanged between two vehicles. The vehicles chased each other, with one flipping over on Untreiner Avenue. One person was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside the overturned vehicle and was transported to a local hospital.

Kei’Yhaun Irby, 20, was seen leaving the scene in red Kia Soul, and deputies are still looking for him. If you have any information about his whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP or the ECSO at (850) 436-9620.

Kerrick remains in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $105,000.