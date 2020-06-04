Nine Mile Road Set To Be Completely Closed At Highway 29 Thursday Night

June 4, 2020

Nine Mile Road is set to be complete closed at the Highway 29 overpass Thursday night.

The closure is planned for 8 p.m. to midnight as crews paint the newly constructed southbound bridge deck. Construction activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.

All Nine Mile Road traffic will be directed to the on and off-ramps at the Highway 29 overpass. Traffic control officers will be on site to help direct motorists.

Eastbound Nine Mile Road will be reduced to one lane, directed to Highway 29 southbound, U-turn at West Hood Drive, and return to Nine Mile Road. Westbound traffic will perform the same operation at West 9 1/2 Mile Road.

Throughout the week, drivers traveling Nine Mile Road at the Highway 29 overpass and traffic between I-10 and 9 1/2 Mile Road may experience alternating lane shifts or closures as crews continue drainage and paving operations.

Click graphic to enlarge.

