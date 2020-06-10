Nine Mile At Highway 29 Set To Be Completely Closed Wednesday Night

Nine Mile Road is set to be complete closed at the Highway 29 overpass from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday, June 10 and 11.

The closure is planned for crews paint portions of the newly constructed bridge. Construction activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.

All Nine Mile Road traffic will be directed to the on and off-ramps at the Highway 29 overpass. Traffic control officers will be on site to help direct motorists.

Eastbound Nine Mile Road will be reduced to one lane, directed to Highway 29 southbound, U-turn at West Hood Drive, and return to Nine Mile Road. Westbound traffic will perform the same operation at West 9 1/2 Mile Road.