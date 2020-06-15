Monday Report: An Increase Of 14 New COVID-19 Cases In Escambia County

The number of COVID-19 cases in Escambia County increased by 14 on Monday, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The number of cases in Escambia County is now 999, and Santa Rosa County increased by two to 293.

Of the 38 deaths in Escambia County, 29 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been nine deaths in Santa Rosa County, seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and none in long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 77,326 cases including 75,388 Florida residents. There have been 12,015 hospitalizations* and 2,938 deaths. The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 999 (+44 since Sunday)

Pensacola — 698

Cantonment — 59

Bellview — 6

Perdido Key — 1

McDavid — 1

Walnut Hill — 1

Molino – 15

Century — 3

Hospitalizations: 69*

Deaths — 38

Male — 335

Female — 454

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 293 (+2 since Sunday)

Milton — 171

Navarre — 47

Gulf Breeze — 34

Pace — 21

Jay — 4

Residents: 129

Nonresidents — 1

Hospitalizations — 27*

Deaths — 9

Male — 194

Female — 94

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 98

Florida cases:

Total cases — 77,326

Florida residents — 75,388

Deaths — 2,938

Hospitalizations — 12,015.

*“Hospitalizations” is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized.