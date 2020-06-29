Monday: Escambia County COVID-19 Cases Up By 42, Santa Rosa By 14

Escambia County COVID-19 cases were up by 42 on Monday, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Escambia County cases increased to 1,702. Santa Rosa cases were up by 14 to 482. No new deaths were were reported in either county.

Of the 44 deaths in Escambia County, 34 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been nine deaths in Santa Rosa County, seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and none in long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 146,341 cases including 143,805 Florida residents. There have been 14,354 hospitalizations* and 3,447 deaths. The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 1,702 (+42 since Sunday)

Pensacola — 1,258

Cantonment — 95

Molino— 17

Century — 10

Bellview — 6

McDavid — 3

Walnut Hill — 1

Perdido Key — 1

Hospitalizations: 89*

Deaths — 44

Male — 618

Female — 805

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 482 (+14 since Sunday)

Milton — 235

Navarre — 82

Gulf Breeze — 77

Pace — 43

Jay — 5

Residents: 129

Nonresidents — 1

Hospitalizations — 29*

Deaths — 9

Male — 276

Female — 199

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 98

Florida cases:

Total cases — 146,341

Florida residents — 143,805

Deaths — 3,447

Hospitalizations — 14,354

*“Hospitalizations” is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized.