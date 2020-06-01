June Begins With Lowest Florida Gas Prices In 17 Years

June begins with the lowest gas prices in Florida since 2003.

The average price per gallon in the state was $1.90 per gallon, 70 cents less than one year ago.

In Escambia County, the average price was $1.80 per gallon Sunday night. In North Escambia, a low price of $1.67 could be found at a station in Cantonment.

“Pump prices remain stifled by lower-than-average fuel demand caused by Covid-19,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Although gasoline demand has slowly recovered during recent weeks, it has not returned to a level that would cause pump prices to suddenly return to pre-pandemic levels.”

NorthEscambia.com photo.