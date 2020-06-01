June Begins With Lowest Florida Gas Prices In 17 Years
June 1, 2020
June begins with the lowest gas prices in Florida since 2003.
The average price per gallon in the state was $1.90 per gallon, 70 cents less than one year ago.
In Escambia County, the average price was $1.80 per gallon Sunday night. In North Escambia, a low price of $1.67 could be found at a station in Cantonment.
“Pump prices remain stifled by lower-than-average fuel demand caused by Covid-19,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Although gasoline demand has slowly recovered during recent weeks, it has not returned to a level that would cause pump prices to suddenly return to pre-pandemic levels.”
NorthEscambia.com photo.
