Increasing Rain Chances Through Wednesday
June 22, 2020
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 86. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.
