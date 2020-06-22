Increasing Rain Chances Through Wednesday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 86. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.