Hit And Miss Showers, Upper 80s For Thursday
June 18, 2020
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
