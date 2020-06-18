Hit And Miss Showers, Upper 80s For Thursday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 60%.