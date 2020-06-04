Here’s The Latest Local Forecast And Updates On The Track Of Cristobal

The latest on Cristobal is in the graphics on this page, click any image to enlarge.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a low around 71. East wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 82. East wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 85. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.

Click any graphic to enlarge for additional information.