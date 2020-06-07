Gaetz Announces Florida’s First District Congressional Art Competition Winners

June 7, 2020

Congressman Matt Gaetz has announced the winners of this year’s Congressional Art Competition. Students from across the First Congressional District of Florida submitted artwork for the competition pertaining to the theme “Scenes of Northwest Florida.”

Each spring, a nationwide high school arts competition is sponsored by members of the U.S. House of Representatives. High school students from across Florida’s First Congressional District submitted their artwork for the competition, and a panel of local art professionals judged the pieces. The first-place winner’s artwork will be displayed for one year in the U.S. Capitol, and the exhibit in Washington will also include artwork from participating districts across the country.

The winners of the 2020 Congressional Art Competition were:

1st Place: Gabriella Lanza, South Walton High School, “Ocean Layer”

2nd Place: Rhianna Cooley, Pensacola Catholic High School, “The Great Sea Witch”

3rd Place: Brooke Rorer, Pace High School, “Dimitri the Pensacola Fisherman”

Runner Up Winners:

1st Runner Up: Mary Claire Brown, South Walton High School, “Sunrise Trees”

2nd Runner Up: Jamie Harrison, Jay High School, “Equestrian Elegance”

3rd Runner Up: Rayne Henry, Gulf Breeze High School, “Thank You For Your Service”

Pictured top: “Ocean Layer” by Gabriella Lanza of South Walton High School, winner of Florida’s First District Congressional Art Competition. Pictured below: “Equestrian Elegance” by Jamie Harrison of Jay High School, second runner-up in the competition. Courtesy images for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





