Florida Sets COVID-19 Increase Record For Third Straight Day; Escambia Cases Increase By 43

There were 43 new positive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday in Escambia County, as Florida again set a new record high for the most cases reported in a single day.

The number of cases in Escambia County is now 1,170 and Santa Rosa County increased by 12 to 342.

Of the 41 deaths in Escambia County, 32 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been nine deaths in Santa Rosa County, seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and none in long-term care facilities.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Florida jumped by 4,049 on Saturday, a record for a daily increase.

Statewide, there were 93,737 cases including 91,670 Florida residents. There have been 12,939 hospitalizations* and 3,144 deaths. The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 1,170 (+43 since Friday)

Pensacola — 819

Cantonment — 66

Bellview — 6

Perdido Key — 1

McDavid — 2

Walnut Hill — 1

Molino – 16

Century — 7

Perdido Key – 1

Hospitalizations: 73*

Deaths — 41

Male — 373

Female — 516

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 342 (+12 since Friday)

Milton — 189

Navarre — 56

Gulf Breeze — 46

Pace — 24

Jay — 4

Residents: 129

Nonresidents — 1

Hospitalizations — 26*

Deaths — 9

Male — 211

Female — 114

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 98

Florida cases:

Total cases — 93,737

Florida residents — 91,670

Deaths — 3,144

Hospitalizations — 12,939

*“Hospitalizations” is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized.