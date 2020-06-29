Florida Gas Prices Stall As Coronavirus Cases Spike

June 29, 2020

Florida gas prices increased by a penny last week, but any additional gains may be hard to come by, as Florida experiences a surge in COVID-19 cases, according to AAA.

There’s growing concern in the fuel market that rising cases of coronavirus will interfere with the recovery in fuel demand, which took a significant hit during the height of the state’s stay-at-home orders. During that time, fuel demand was down as much as 80 percent in some Florida metro areas. Since reopening, the deficit shrunk to only 20 percent.

The average price for gasoline in Florida is $2.03 per gallon. The state average is 1-cent more than a week ago, and 14 cents more than last month. Despite the recent uptick, Florida drivers are still paying 51 cents per gallon less than this time last year.

The average price per gallon in Escambia County was $2.07 Sunday, up slightly from $2 last week but significantly less than $2.50 a year ago. In North Escambia Sunday night, one Highway 29 station was at $1.99, but other stations were over $2 a gallon.

“Demand concerns are beginning to creep back into the market, now that cases of coronavirus are on the rise in Florida,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “State numbers suggest demand is holding steady, but market analysts worry about an eventual downturn. With wholesale prices turning lower, it’s possible drivers will begin to see slightly lower prices at the pump this week.”

NorthEscambia.com photo.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 