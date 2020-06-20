First Day Of Summer: High In The 90s, Slight Chance Of A Scattered Shower

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.