First Day Of Summer: High In The 90s, Slight Chance Of A Scattered Shower
June 20, 2020
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.
