Escambia Tax Collector Offers Saturday Hours for Driver’s License Transactions

Escambia County Tax Collector Scott Lunsford is offering driver’s license services on Saturdays by appointment only.

The appointments are available only at the tax collector’s Marcus Pointe location at 6451 North W Street from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Citizens can renew or replace their current license or identification card, get a new license or identification card (with Real ID compliant documents) or upgrade their learner permit if they previously passed the road skills exam.

Customers eligible to renew online should visit EscambiaTaxCollector.com and click the “Renew DL/ID Here.”

Other transactions that will be available by appointment only include fast title printing, driver transcripts, and handicapped parking placards.

Registration renewals will be available in the drive-thru only; no appointment is required.

“I am excited to offer this Saturday service for our community,” Lunsford said. “This is all about serving our customers well and fulfilling our vision to promote world-class customer service during this difficult time.”

In order to facilitate as many customers as possible, the office will not offer tag or title work, written testing or driving tests during this time.

Customers should visit our website, EscambiaTaxCollector.com and click the “Book Saturday Appointment” button on the homepage. There they will enter their information, select “Saturday Appointment Only” button, then select the applicable service and time requested.