Escambia, Santa Rosa COVID-19 Cases Up By 18 On Thursday

The number of COVID-19 cases increased by 18 total in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties on Thursday, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The number of cases in Escambia County is up 13 to 866, and Santa Rosa County is up five to 255.

Of the 35 deaths in Escambia County, 27 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been eight deaths in Santa Rosa County, seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and none in long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 60,183 cases including 58.701 Florida residents. There have been 10,652 hospitalizations* and 2,607 deaths. The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 866 (+13 since Wednesday)

Pensacola — 616

Cantonment — 53

Bellview — 6

Perdido Key — 1

McDavid/Walnut Hill — 1

Molino – 11

Century — 2

Hospitalizations: 65*

Deaths — 35

Male — 289

Female — 404

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 255 (+5 since Wenesday)

Milton — 158

Navarre — 40

Gulf Breeze — 32

Pace — 17

Jay — 4

Residents: 129

Nonresidents — 1

Hospitalizations — 23*

Deaths — 9

Male — 179

Female — 72

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 94

Florida cases:

Total cases — 60,183

Florida residents — 58,701

Deaths — 2,607

Hospitalizations — 10,652*

*“Hospitalizations” is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized.