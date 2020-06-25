Escambia, Santa Rosa COVID-19 Cases Surge By 132

The number of Escambia County COVID-19 cases surged by 132 in the Thursday report from the Florida Department of Health.

Escambia County cases increased by 92 to 1,404. The numbers were up by 64 in Pensacola, eight in Cantonment, one in Century and one in Walnut Hill. Santa Rosa cases were up by 40 to 411. Data on the number of test results returned was not immediately available to determine if increased testing may have led to the positive spike in Thursday’s report.

Of the 42 deaths in Escambia County, 33 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been nine deaths in Santa Rosa County, seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and none in long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 114,018 cases including 111,724 Florida residents. There have been 13,775 hospitalizations* and 3,327 deaths. The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 1,404 (+92 since Wednesday)

Pensacola — 992

Cantonment — 81

Bellview — 6

Perdido Key — 1

McDavid — 2

Walnut Hill — 2

Molino – 16

Century — 10

Perdido Key – 1

Hospitalizations: 82*

Deaths — 43

Male — 442

Female — 610

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 411 (+40 since Wednesday)

Milton — 211

Navarre — 66

Gulf Breeze — 61

Pace — 34

Jay — 5

Residents: 129

Nonresidents — 1

Hospitalizations — 27*

Deaths — 9

Male — 228

Female — 137

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 98

Florida cases:

Total cases — 114,018

Florida residents — 111,724

Deaths — 3,327

Hospitalizations — 13,775

*“Hospitalizations” is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized.