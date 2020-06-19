Escambia Records Another COVID-19 Death, 38 New Cases; Florida Breaks Daily Record Again

Another COVID-19 death and 38 new positive cases were reported Friday in Escambia County, as Florida again set a new record high for the most cases reported in a single day.

The death was an 82-year old long-term care facility resident.

The number of cases in Escambia County is now 1,127 and Santa Rosa County increased by 11 to 330.

Of the 41 deaths in Escambia County, 32 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been nine deaths in Santa Rosa County, seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and none in long-term care facilities.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Florida jumped by 3,822 on Friday, a record for a daily increase.

Statewide, there were 89,748 cases including 87,643 Florida residents. There have been 12,774 hospitalizations* and 3,104 deaths. The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 1,127 (+38 since Thursday)

Pensacola — 786

Cantonment — 62

Bellview — 6

Perdido Key — 1

McDavid — 2

Walnut Hill — 1

Molino – 16

Century — 7

Hospitalizations: 73*

Deaths — 41

Male — 373

Female — 516

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 330 (+11 since Thursday)

Milton — 180

Navarre — 52

Gulf Breeze — 42

Pace — 22

Jay — 4

Residents: 129

Nonresidents — 1

Hospitalizations — 26*

Deaths — 9

Male — 211

Female — 114

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 98

Florida cases:

Total cases — 89,748

Florida residents — 87,643

Deaths — 3,104

Hospitalizations — 12,774

*“Hospitalizations” is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized.