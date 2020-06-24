Escambia COVID-19 Cases Up By 88; State Sees Record Increase Of 5,508 Cases

Escambia County reported a jump of 88 COVID-19 cases since Tuesday as Florida once again recorded its largest one-day increase.

The number of cases in Escambia County is now 1,312 and Santa Rosa County increased by 16 to 371, according to the Wednesday report from the Florida Department of Health.

Of the 42 deaths in Escambia County, 33 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been nine deaths in Santa Rosa County, seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and none in long-term care facilities.

Florida shattered a single-day record on Wednesday, increasing by 5,508 cases.

Statewide, there were 109,014 cases including 106,743 Florida residents. There have been 13,574 hospitalizations* and 3,281 deaths. The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 1,312 (+88 since Tuesday)

Pensacola — 928

Cantonment — 73

Bellview — 6

Perdido Key — 1

McDavid — 2

Walnut Hill — 1

Molino – 16

Century — 9

Perdido Key – 1

Hospitalizations: 82*

Deaths — 43

Male — 442

Female — 610

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 371 (+16 since Tuesday)

Milton — 200

Navarre — 60

Gulf Breeze — 52

Pace — 27

Jay — 4

Residents: 129

Nonresidents — 1

Hospitalizations — 27*

Deaths — 9

Male — 228

Female — 137

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 98

Florida cases:

Total cases — 109,014

Florida residents — 106,743

Deaths — 3,281

Hospitalizations — 13,574

*“Hospitalizations” is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized.