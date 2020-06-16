Escambia County Tops 1,000 COVID-19 Cases; State Sets Another Daily Case Increase Record

The number of COVID-19 cases in Escambia County topped 1,000 Tuesday as the state set another record for daily case increases.

The Florida Department of Health reported 2,783 new COVID-19 cases across the state, a record for a single-day increase.

The number of cases in Escambia County increased by 21 to 1,021 , and Santa Rosa County increased by four to 297.

Of the 38 deaths in Escambia County, 29 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been nine deaths in Santa Rosa County, seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and none in long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 80,109 cases including 78,128 Florida residents. There have been 12,206 hospitalizations* and 2,993 deaths. The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 1,020 (+21 since Monday)

Pensacola — 712

Cantonment — 61

Bellview — 6

Perdido Key — 1

McDavid — 1

Walnut Hill — 1

Molino – 15

Century — 3

Hospitalizations: 69*

Deaths — 38

Male — 344

Female — 461

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 297 (+4 since Monday)

Milton — 172

Navarre — 47

Gulf Breeze — 34

Pace — 22

Jay — 4

Residents: 129

Nonresidents — 1

Hospitalizations — 27*

Deaths — 9

Male — 194

Female — 94

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 98

Florida cases:

Total cases — 80,109

Florida residents — 78,128

Deaths — 2,993

Hospitalizations — 12,206.

*“Hospitalizations” is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized.