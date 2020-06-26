Escambia Has Record High 155 New COVID-19 Cases And One Death; Florida Smashes Daily Record With 8,942 New Cases

Escambia County and the state smashed daily records for the increase in COVID-19 cases reported on Friday as another Escambia County death was reported.

The number of Escambia County cases increased by 155, far exceeding the previous one day total of 92 set on Thursday. The Escambia County fatality was a 74-year old female long-term care facility resident.

The state smashed the old one-day record with 8,942, topping the previous high of 5,508 that was reported on Wednesday.

Escambia County cases increased to 1,559. Santa Rosa cases were up by 26 to 437.

Of the 44 deaths in Escambia County, 34 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been nine deaths in Santa Rosa County, seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and none in long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 122,960 cases including 120,574 Florida residents. There have been 13,987 hospitalizations* and 3,366 deaths. The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 1,559 (+155 since Thursday)

Pensacola — 1,135

Cantonment — 89

Bellview — 6

Perdido Key — 1

McDavid — 2

Walnut Hill — 2

Molino – 16

Century — 10

Perdido Key – 1

Hospitalizations: 82*

Deaths — 44

Male — 442

Female — 610

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 437 (+26 since Thursday)

Milton — 223

Navarre — 71

Gulf Breeze — 67

Pace — 37

Jay — 5

Residents: 129

Nonresidents — 1

Hospitalizations — 27*

Deaths — 9

Male — 228

Female — 137

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 98

Florida cases:

Total cases — 122,960

Florida residents — 120,574

Deaths — 3,336

Hospitalizations — 13,987

*“Hospitalizations” is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized.