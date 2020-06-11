Escambia County Judge Appointed To Florida’s First Circuit Court

Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed local judge Jennifer J. Frydrychowicz to the First Circuit Court.

Frydrychowicz, of Pensacola, has been an Escambia County Judge since 2014. She previously served as an assistant state attorney in the First Circuit. She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and her law degree from the University of Florida College of Law.

Frydrychowiz fills the vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Michael Allen.