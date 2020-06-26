Eligible Families Receiving Pandemic School Meal Benefits This Summer; EBT Cards Arriving Now
June 26, 2020
Benefit cards are arriving in North Escambia area mailboxes for families with children that were receiving free and reduced price meals at during the last school year.
Florida’s Pandemic EBT Program (P-EBT) was approved the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Families eligible to receive free or reduced-priced school meals will automatically receive the benefit during the month of June with no further action needed. The benefit is $5.70 per day for 55 days, for a total of $313.50 per child that qualified for free or reduced meals prior to April 1.
At many Escambia County Schools, all students received free meals without an application being necessary and qualify for the benefits. The list of schools is at the bottom of this aricle.
Households can use P-EBT benefits to buy breads, cereals, fruits, vegetables, meat, fish, poultry, dairy, and plants and seeds to grow foodt. Households cannot use P-EBT benefits to buy nonfood items such as pet foods, soaps, paper products, household supplies, grooming items, alcoholic beverages, tobacco, vitamins, medicines, food to eat in the store, or hot foods.
P-EBT benefits can be used to purchase food items at retailers displaying a Quest or SNAP logo. Benefits expire in one year.
For existing SNAP customers with a child receiving free and reduced-price school meals, the P-EBT benefit will be added to their current EBT card automatically. For Medicaid and/or TANF recipients with a child receiving free and reduced-price school meals, the P-EBT benefit will be automatically mailed to the address on their Medicaid and/or TANF file.
For all other P-EBT customers, a new P-EBT card will be mailed to the address on file with the child’s school district.
The Department of Children and Families (DCF), in partnership with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS), developed a P-EBT program to automatically issue benefits during the month of June to more than 2.1 million children who have temporarily lost access to free and reduced-price school meals during COVID-19-related school closures.
Eligible families that do not receive their benefit by June 30 can call (833) 311-0321.
ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS
Bellview Elementary
Bratt Elementary
Brentwood Elementary
Byrneville Elementary
C.A Weis Elementary
Ensley Elementary
Ferry Pass Elementary
Global Learning Academy
Holm Elementary
Jim Allen Elementary
Lincoln Park Elementary
Lipscomb Elementary
Longleaf Elementary
McArthur Elementary
Molino Park Elementary
Montclair Elementary
Myrtle Grove Elementary
Navy Point Elementary
Oakcrest Elementary
Pine Meadow Elementary
Pleasant Grove Elementary
Scenic Heights Elementary
O.J. Semmes Elementary
Sherwood Elementary
Warrington Elementary
West Pensacola Elementary
MIDDLE SCHOOLS
Bellview Middle
Beulah Middle
Ernest Ward Middle
Ferry Pass Middle
Jim Bailey Middle
Warrington Middle
Workman Middle
High Schools
Escambia High
Northview High
Pensacola High
Pine Forest High
Washington High
OTHER SCHOOLS AND CENTERS
Camelot
Capstone
Escambia Westgate Center
Jacqueline Harris Preparatory Academy
Success Academy
Lakeview Center
