Eligible Families Receiving Pandemic School Meal Benefits This Summer; EBT Cards Arriving Now

Benefit cards are arriving in North Escambia area mailboxes for families with children that were receiving free and reduced price meals at during the last school year.

Florida’s Pandemic EBT Program (P-EBT) was approved the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Families eligible to receive free or reduced-priced school meals will automatically receive the benefit during the month of June with no further action needed. The benefit is $5.70 per day for 55 days, for a total of $313.50 per child that qualified for free or reduced meals prior to April 1.

At many Escambia County Schools, all students received free meals without an application being necessary and qualify for the benefits. The list of schools is at the bottom of this aricle.

Households can use P-EBT benefits to buy breads, cereals, fruits, vegetables, meat, fish, poultry, dairy, and plants and seeds to grow foodt. Households cannot use P-EBT benefits to buy nonfood items such as pet foods, soaps, paper products, household supplies, grooming items, alcoholic beverages, tobacco, vitamins, medicines, food to eat in the store, or hot foods.

P-EBT benefits can be used to purchase food items at retailers displaying a Quest or SNAP logo. Benefits expire in one year.

For existing SNAP customers with a child receiving free and reduced-price school meals, the P-EBT benefit will be added to their current EBT card automatically. For Medicaid and/or TANF recipients with a child receiving free and reduced-price school meals, the P-EBT benefit will be automatically mailed to the address on their Medicaid and/or TANF file.

For all other P-EBT customers, a new P-EBT card will be mailed to the address on file with the child’s school district.

The Department of Children and Families (DCF), in partnership with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS), developed a P-EBT program to automatically issue benefits during the month of June to more than 2.1 million children who have temporarily lost access to free and reduced-price school meals during COVID-19-related school closures.

Eligible families that do not receive their benefit by June 30 can call (833) 311-0321.

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

Bellview Elementary

Bratt Elementary

Brentwood Elementary

Byrneville Elementary

C.A Weis Elementary

Ensley Elementary

Ferry Pass Elementary

Global Learning Academy

Holm Elementary

Jim Allen Elementary

Lincoln Park Elementary

Lipscomb Elementary

Longleaf Elementary

McArthur Elementary

Molino Park Elementary

Montclair Elementary

Myrtle Grove Elementary

Navy Point Elementary

Oakcrest Elementary

Pine Meadow Elementary

Pleasant Grove Elementary

Scenic Heights Elementary

O.J. Semmes Elementary

Sherwood Elementary

Warrington Elementary

West Pensacola Elementary

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

Bellview Middle

Beulah Middle

Ernest Ward Middle

Ferry Pass Middle

Jim Bailey Middle

Warrington Middle

Workman Middle

High Schools

Escambia High

Northview High

Pensacola High

Pine Forest High

Washington High

OTHER SCHOOLS AND CENTERS

Camelot

Capstone

Escambia Westgate Center

Jacqueline Harris Preparatory Academy

Success Academy

Lakeview Center