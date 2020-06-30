ECAT Returns To Modified Schedule; One Bus Driver Positive For COVID-19

ECAT returns to a modified schedule instead of peak hour service Tuesday.

Currently there is one bus driver that did test positive for COVID-19, but Escambia County said more bus drivers are returning to work after receiving negative results.

Hours and Service Modifications:

The modified weekday schedule matches ECAT’s “Holiday Schedule,” which runs every two hours and with the final route trips departing ECAT and downtown at 6 p.m. The same modified schedule will run on Saturdays with no service on Sundays. The following routes aretemporarily suspended until further notice:

Route 41, East Pensacola Heights

Route 59A, NAS Pensacola, Airport

Route 59X, NAS Pensacola, Downtown, Cordova Mall

UWF Regular Trolley Service

Routes 1, 2, 31, 32, 43, 44, 45, 47, 48, 50, 51, 52, 55, 57, 58, 60, and 63 will continue to operate modified schedule service Monday – Saturday. UWF Express Trolley will also continue service Monday – Saturday. Contact ECAT at (850) 595-3228 with specific questions.

Capacity Limit 10 Passengers:

Buses will continue to be limited to transporting 10 people with staggered seating. Additional vehicles will be dispatched to ensure all passengers are picked up and complying with the 10- person limit.

Paratransit Services

Escambia County Community Transportation (ECCT) will continue to temporarily suspend all paratransit services after 7 p.m. for weekday and Saturday services. All medical necessary trips will be honored. Sunday service is temporarily suspended. All expired eligibility will be extended for 90 days. In-person eligibility interviews will be rescheduled or completed over the phone. Call ECCT Customer Service at (850) 595-0501 if you need assistance.