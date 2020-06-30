ECAT Returns To Modified Schedule; One Bus Driver Positive For COVID-19

June 30, 2020

ECAT returns to a modified schedule instead of peak hour service Tuesday.

Currently there is one bus driver that did test positive for COVID-19, but Escambia County said more bus drivers are returning to work after receiving negative results.

Hours and Service Modifications:

The modified weekday schedule matches ECAT’s “Holiday Schedule,” which runs every two hours and with the final route trips departing ECAT and downtown at 6 p.m. The same modified schedule will run on Saturdays with no service on Sundays. The following routes aretemporarily suspended until further notice:

  • Route 41, East Pensacola Heights
  • Route 59A, NAS Pensacola, Airport
  • Route 59X, NAS Pensacola, Downtown, Cordova Mall
  • UWF Regular Trolley Service

Routes 1, 2, 31, 32, 43, 44, 45, 47, 48, 50, 51, 52, 55, 57, 58, 60, and 63 will continue to operate  modified schedule service Monday – Saturday. UWF Express Trolley will also continue service Monday – Saturday. Contact ECAT at (850) 595-3228 with specific questions.

Capacity Limit 10 Passengers:

Buses will continue to be limited to transporting 10 people with staggered seating. Additional vehicles will be dispatched to ensure all passengers are picked up and complying with the 10- person limit.

Paratransit Services

Escambia County Community Transportation (ECCT) will continue to temporarily suspend all paratransit services after 7 p.m. for weekday and Saturday services.  All medical necessary trips will be honored. Sunday service is temporarily suspended. All expired eligibility will be extended for 90 days. In-person eligibility interviews will be rescheduled or completed over the phone. Call  ECCT Customer Service at (850) 595-0501 if you need assistance.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 