COVID-19 Cases Up By Four In Escambia County; Statewide Total Surpasses 100,000

There were four new positive COVID-19 cases reported Monday in Escambia County as the statewide total surpassed 100,000.

The number of cases in Escambia County is now 1,202 and Santa Rosa County increased by six to 350.

Of the 41 deaths in Escambia County, 32 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been nine deaths in Santa Rosa County, seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and none in long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 100,217 cases including 98,047 Florida residents. There have been 13,119 hospitalizations* and 3,173 deaths. The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 1,202 (+4 since Monday)

Pensacola — 842

Cantonment — 66

Bellview — 6

Perdido Key — 1

McDavid — 2

Walnut Hill — 1

Molino – 16

Century — 7

Perdido Key – 1

Hospitalizations: 75*

Deaths — 41

Male — 399

Female — 552

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 350 (+6 since Sunday)

Milton — 195

Navarre — 56

Gulf Breeze — 45

Pace — 26

Jay — 4

Residents: 129

Nonresidents — 1

Hospitalizations — 26*

Deaths — 9

Male — 218

Female — 127

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 98

Florida cases:

Total cases — 100,217

Florida residents — 98,047

Deaths — 3,173

Hospitalizations — 13,119

*“Hospitalizations” is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized.