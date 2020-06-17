Cottage Hill Neighborhood Cleanup Collects 32 Tons Of Debris

June 17, 2020

About 32 tons of debris was collected during a recent Cottage Hill neighborhood cleanup.

The event allowed residents to leave items at the curb to be disposed of free of charge by the county and partnering agencies as part of the county’s ongoing efforts to keep local communities clean and safe.

In Cottage Hill, the county collected about 12 tons of yard waste, 16 tons of bulk waste, four tons of tires and 2,560 pounds of household hazardous waste placed at curbside for pickup.

The county’s neighborhood cleanup program is hosted by the Escambia County Community Redevelopment Agency’s Safe Neighborhood Program. Local partners include Escambia County Waste Services, Environmental Code Enforcement, Public Works, Animal Services and Road Prison, along with the City of Pensacola Sanitation Department.

The cleanup area was generally east of North Highway 95A and north of Eden Lane.

Comments

One Response to “Cottage Hill Neighborhood Cleanup Collects 32 Tons Of Debris”

  1. Southern girl on June 17th, 2020 2:11 am

    Thank you for this service. I for one appreciate this drive for the community.





