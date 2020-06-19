Check Fishing Regulations, ID Your Fish With New FWC App

Out fishing and need to check the rules for your location?

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has announced a new partnership with the Fish Rules App to make that easier.

Right now, the app only contains Florida saltwater fishing rules, by FWC says freshwater information should be added later this summer.

Fishing regulations change depending on your location. Enable location services in Fish Rules App and the app will automatically show you regulations for your actual location. The app is also partnering with the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council and the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council that manage fisheries off Florida in federal waters.

Unsure of what species you’ve caught? The app also helps with fish identification. Swipe left or right on pictures of fish to see more pictures and clues on how to identify a fish. You can even sort fish by name or by picture.