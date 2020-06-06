Charges Upgraded To Attempted Murder Against Cantonment Man For Gas Station Shooting

A Cantonment man is now facing an attempted murder charge for allegedly opening fire at a Pine Forest Road gas station last month.

William David Nicholson II, 27, is being held in the Escambia County Jail on charges that include attempted murder, firing a weapon in the public, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. He appeared in court Friday on the upgraded charge, and a judge set his bond at $200,000.

On May 10, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call at a gas station located in the 8600 block of Pine Forest Road at I-10. Nicholson was identified as the man that fired two shots at the victim after he allegedly cut Nicholson off in traffic.

The ECSO said Nicholson fired one shot into the victim’s driver’s side window and fired the other shot into the structure surrounding the gas pumps. The victim suffered a non-life threatening injury to the head and was taken to a local hospital.