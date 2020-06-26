Century Man Charged With Breaking Both Of A Four Month Old Baby Girl’s Legs

June 26, 2020

A Century man was arrested on a first degree felony charge for allegedly breaking both of a four-month old girl’s legs.

Dustin Raymond McMurdy, 27 was charged with aggravated child abuse. He was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

X-rays showed baby girl had femur fractures on each side of her body. A Florida Department of Children and Families investigator told the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office that the hospital determined the injuries were consistent with child abuse and had possible been caused by the pulling on the child’s legs.

“The type of fractures this child has sustained is the most specific fracture seen in child abuse, and is the result of violent shearing (pulling),” an arrest report states.

DCF described McCurdy and a female not charged as illicit drug users, according to the arrest report.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office alleged the fractures occurred during an altercation between McCurdy and the female during which he pulled the baby away from her.

Written by William Reynolds 

 