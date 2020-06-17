Century Council Member Questions Longstanding Practice Of Sending Public Notices To NorthEscambia.com

Just weeks after saying NorthEscambia.com should not be listening to public meetings of the Century Town Council conducted only by telephone, a Century town council member is questioning why public notices are sent to NorthEscambia.com, a practice that has been ongoing for over a decade.

This week, the town council learned that a public notice intended to serve as the legal notification of the qualification period and the upcoming election in Century was never published by the weekly newspaper in Flomaton. The failure was due to a changed email address at the Tri-City Ledger, according to Town Clerk Kim Godwin.

When NorthEscambia.com questioned why the public notice was never sent to our media outlet for publication, council member Luis Gomez, Jr. began to question why we receive the notices and even went so far as to make a formal request to our publisher for records from our privately-owned business.

“I ask for your records. I ask for a records request from you,” Gomez told NorthEscambia.com. He said he wanted a “memorandum of agreement” between the town and NorthEscambia.

“If we can’t find one, that means one doesn’t exist….I would like to formally ask you for a copy of your MOA,” he said.

“There is not a MOA or no agreement that you keep referencing on your page that we made an agreement years ago with you. So if there’s no memorandum of agreement you need to cease and desist on saying that we made an agreement to send you everything,” Gomez said.

But Gomez was gravely mistaken.

During the council meeting Monday night, NorthEscambi.com made a verbal records request copies of council minutes where the agreement was made. Godwin promptly fulfilled the request Tuesday morning by email.

The official minutes from the July 21, 2008, meeting of the Century Town Council (pictured below) substantiate NorthEscambia.com’s statements that the council voted to send all public notices to us. The minutes are sign by a town clerk and all five council members at the time, which included current council president Ann Brooks and now-mayor Henry Hawkins.

On page 10 of the minutes, it indicates Brooks said NorthEscambia.com would be a “very good place” for the town to post public notices, in addition to other places like the city hall, library and post office.

“Gary Riley made a motion to always post public notices on NorthEscambia.com in addition to other places,” the minutes state. They continue, “Henry Hawkins seconded the motion and all voted in favor.”

While not reflected in the minutes, NorthEscambia.com agreed at the time and continues 12 years later to publish Town of Century public notices at no cost to the town as part of our ongoing commitment to community service and the public’s right to know as provided by Florida law.

The 2020 Government In The Sunshine Manual prepared by the Florida Office of the Attorney General states, “The use of press releases, faxes, e-mails, and/or phone calls to the local news media is highly effective in providing notice of upcoming meetings”.

“I want to make sure I ain’t keeping no secrets either,” Gomez remarked Monday night.

Pictured top: Century council member Luis Gomez during a January 2020 meeting. NorthEscambia.com photo.