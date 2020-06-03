Body Of Missing Boater Recovered

The body of a 76-year old boater missing since Monday on the Escambia River was recovered Wednesday morning.

Miles Morris went fishing Monday morning but did not return in the early afternoon like he normally does, according to family members. Family and friends started searching along the river and the lakes off the river about 6 p.m. before finding his boat about an hour later on Blue Lake . But there was no sign of Morris.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was notified of the missing boater Monday night and began a search using boats and a helicopter. Escambia Search and Rescue (ESAR) and KlaasKids regional search teams also took part in the search.

“Our hearts and thoughts go out to the family and friends of Mr. Morris,” said Rebekah Nelson, Northwest Region public information officer for FWC.

The investigation into the boating accident is ongoing, Nelson said.

Blue Lake is about two miles directly east of Becks Lake Fish Camp, but it is about a four mile trip by boat.

Pictured: A search along the Escambia River for am missing boater on Tuesday. Pictured bottom: A map of the area. Photos by Jason Robbins/WEAR 3 for NorthEscambia.com, and NorthEscambia.com graphic.