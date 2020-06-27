A Chance Of Mostly Afternoon And Evening Storms Through The Weekend

June 27, 2020

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

