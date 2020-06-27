Saturday: Escambia COVID-19 Cases Up 52; Florida Sets Another New One-Day High At 9,585

Escambia County COVID-19 cases were up by 52 and the state set another one-day high at 9,585 on Saturday, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The state smashed the old one-day record with 9,585, topping the previous high of 8,942 that was reported on Friday

Escambia County cases increased to 1,611. Santa Rosa cases were up by five to 442.

Of the 44 deaths in Escambia County, 34 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been nine deaths in Santa Rosa County, seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and none in long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 132,545 cases including 130,092 Florida residents. There have been 14,136 hospitalizations* and 3,390 deaths. The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 1,611 (+52 since Friday)

Pensacola — 1,183

Cantonment — 91

Bellview — 6

Perdido Key — 1

McDavid — 2

Walnut Hill — 2

Perdido Key — 1

Molino – 16

Century — 10

Perdido Key – 1

Hospitalizations: 87*

Deaths — 44

Male — 574

Female — 764

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 442 (+5 since Friday)

Milton — 224

Navarre — 72

Gulf Breeze — 69

Pace — 37

Jay — 5

Residents: 129

Nonresidents — 1

Hospitalizations — 28*

Deaths — 9

Male — 255

Female — 181

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 98

Florida cases:

Total cases — 132,545

Florida residents — 130,092

Deaths — 3,390

Hospitalizations — 14,136

*“Hospitalizations” is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized.