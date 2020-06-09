42-Year Old Cold Case Murder Solved; Real Estate Agent’s Body Was Found At Cantonment Home

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has solved the 42-year old cold case murder of a real estate agent found dead at an empty home in Cantonment.

On April 7, 1978, the body of 47-year-old Carolyn Cox Rose was discovered in a house in the Pine Forest Hills subdivision off Highway 297A. Rose, who was vice president of Better Homes Realty, received a call to show the empty home. When she did not return, coworkers went to the home to check on her and discovered her body.

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office investigators launched a full investigation, several suspects were interviewed and investigated thoroughly. DNA evidence was collected on scene, but lack of technology made it impossible to use for an arrest.

As DNA technology advanced, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office investigator Kevin Coxwell partnered with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Parabon NanoLab. Their research revealed Julius William Hill Jr. as Smith’s killer.

In 2007, Hill died in the Victorville United States Penitentiary in California, while serving a 30-year sentence for two different bank robberies.

“We are extending our heartfelt sympathy to the family and descendants of Mrs. Rose. While nothing fills the void of a lost loved one we can at least finally bring closure in knowing justice was served,” Escambia County Sheriff’s David Morgan said.