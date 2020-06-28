Shots Fired When Walnut Hill Man Finds Burglar Inside His Home

Shots were fired after a Walnut Hill man arrived home to find a burglar inside Sunday on Highway 97.

The resident returned to his home to find the front door open and a man his inside his home. The homeowner demanded the suspect exit and fired shots into the ground, according Amber Southard, spokesperson for the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

The burglar then got into a physical altercation with the man.

The suspect was taken into custody by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. His name was not immediately available as he was was transported and booked into the Escambia County Jail.

There were no injuries in the incident in the 8100 block of Highway 97 just north of Wiggins Lake Road.

