Shots Fired When Walnut Hill Man Finds Burglar Inside His Home

June 28, 2020

Shots were fired after a Walnut Hill man arrived home to find a burglar inside Sunday on Highway 97.

The resident returned to his home to find the front door open and a man his inside his home. The homeowner demanded the suspect exit and fired shots into the ground, according Amber Southard, spokesperson for the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

The burglar then got into a physical altercation with the man.

The suspect was taken into custody by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. His name was not immediately available as he was was transported and booked into the Escambia County Jail.

There were no injuries in the incident in the 8100 block of Highway 97 just north of Wiggins Lake Road.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.

Comments

One Response to “Shots Fired When Walnut Hill Man Finds Burglar Inside His Home”

  1. David Johns on June 28th, 2020 5:08 pm

    And this folks, is why you don’t fire warning shots.





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 