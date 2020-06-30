Escambia And Santa Rosa Increase A Record 361 COVID-19 Cases, One New Death

Escambia County and Santa Rosa County COVID-19 cases set single day record increases on Tuesday, according to the Florida Department of Health. One new death was reported in Escambia County for a total of 45.

Escambia County cases increased by 250 to 1,952. Santa Rosa cases were up by 110 to 593.

Of the test results returned on Monday, 10.5% were positive in Escambia County and 22.4% were positive in Santa Rosa County.

Of the 45 deaths in Escambia County, 34 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been nine deaths in Santa Rosa County, seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and none in long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 152,434 cases including 149,781 Florida residents. There have been 14,580 hospitalizations* and 3,505 deaths. The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 1,952 (+250 since Monday)

Pensacola — 1,420 (+162)

Cantonment — 95 (+15)

Molino— 21 (+4)

Century — 11 (+1)

Bellview — 6

McDavid — 4 (+1)

Walnut Hill — 1

Perdido Key — 1

Hospitalizations: 92*

Deaths — 45

Male — 704

Female — 906

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 593 (+110 since Monday)

Milton — 264 (+29)

Navarre — 91 (+9)

Gulf Breeze — 112 (+35)

Pace — 64 (+21)

Jay — 13 (+8)

Residents: 129

Nonresidents — 1

Hospitalizations — 29*

Deaths — 9

Male — 319

Female — 267

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 98

Florida cases:

Total cases — 152,434

Florida residents — 149,781

Deaths — 3,505

Hospitalizations — 14,580

*“Hospitalizations” is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized.