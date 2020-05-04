Warm And Sunny Start To The Week

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Light southwest wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Patchy fog after 4am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

Monday: Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 61. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

Tuesday: Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. North wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 81.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.