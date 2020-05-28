Warm And Humid, Chance Of Showers

A burn ban remains in effect for Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 89. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. North wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 90.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.