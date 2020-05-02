Updated: Two Killed In Jacks Branch Road Wreck

A head-on crash Friday afternoon claimed two lives in Cantonment.

The crash happens about 2:45 p.m. on Jacks Branch Road near Fargo Road, just north of Muscogee Road.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 65-year old male driver of a SUV was traveling south on Jacks Branch Road when he veered into the northbound lane and struck a southbound passenger car head-on. The SUV came to rest upside on it roof.

The 29-year old male driver of the car and his female passenger were both pronounced deceased at the scene. They were not wearing their seat belts, according to troopers.

The restrained SUV driver was airlifted to an area hospital by LifeFlight helicopter.

The Cantonment, Ensley and Beulah stations of Escambia Fire Rescue, Escambia County EMS and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

The Florida Highway Patrol has implemented a new policy. As of April 24, the FHP no longer releases the names of anyone involved in a traffic crash.

NorthEscambia.com, photos, click to enlarge.