Updated: Two Killed In Jacks Branch Road Wreck
May 2, 2020
A head-on crash Friday afternoon claimed two lives in Cantonment.
The crash happens about 2:45 p.m. on Jacks Branch Road near Fargo Road, just north of Muscogee Road.
The Florida Highway Patrol said the 65-year old male driver of a SUV was traveling south on Jacks Branch Road when he veered into the northbound lane and struck a southbound passenger car head-on. The SUV came to rest upside on it roof.
The 29-year old male driver of the car and his female passenger were both pronounced deceased at the scene. They were not wearing their seat belts, according to troopers.
The restrained SUV driver was airlifted to an area hospital by LifeFlight helicopter.
The Cantonment, Ensley and Beulah stations of Escambia Fire Rescue, Escambia County EMS and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded.
The Florida Highway Patrol has implemented a new policy. As of April 24, the FHP no longer releases the names of anyone involved in a traffic crash.
NorthEscambia.com, photos, click to enlarge.
Comments
23 Responses to “Updated: Two Killed In Jacks Branch Road Wreck”
The cops have been out there … even my husband said there has been one this past week sitting around one of the curves awaiting speeders.. our road is no different than others around here with speeders…and the curves are not bad.. I’ve driven worse ones than these… Blessed Be to the families and friends…
I know this family quite well and would like to send my Deepest Sympathy to them as well as his cousins whom I also know quite well. This is a horrible accident and I am lost for words as nothing I can say will ease your pain. May God watch over all of you and wrap his arms around you and comfort you. My prayers will be with all of you and pray that God helps you to pull through during this time. May God Bless You All.
SPEEDBUMPS, the only true solution
As I lived in that corner for the better part of 20 years, most people take that curve like they are in the Indy 500 and go an average of 60+ through there. They literally floor it at the top of the hill to see how fast they can get up to when they hit the bottom. We have seen to many wrecks to count. Praying for the families! God bless them and help them through this hard time.
Such a tragedy when loss of life happens in a car accident. Praying for the injured person to recover and for the families of the two who were killed. So sad, children losing parents and families losing loved ones due to a senseless accident .
So sorry to the families that lost their loved one..We do not know what caused this and we never will. But I live on a road near by and I have to watch carefully for drivers coming behind and drivers coming towards me. It is very scary. People need to slow Down and pay attention. We are All taking to many chances being in a hurry and staying distracted.
Let’s all try to do better. Keep these accidents from happening on this road.
slow down Please!!! That one way we can help.
Bad area for wrecks. I feel for the family.
Prayers to the families and a speedy recovery may God be with them.
I know the family, my heartfelt condolences to his family… My heart and prayers will be with you at this time of sorrow….
Tami, roads don’t kill anyone. The county cannot control the actions of the people driving on Jacks Branch Road. I have dri en that road for 15 years without a single incident. The drivers are at fault, not the county
Praying for the families. I know nothing about the accident but what I read; however I have personal knowledge with this deadly dangerous road! There have been so many deaths on this road in the 20+ years living on Jacks Branch. Yes, speeding is a HUGE issue on this road (70+mph) & I’ve never seen ESCO sitting longer than 5 minutes to make people slow down. The place where this tragic accident took place, so many others have died also. You would think this might catch “someone’s attention” of authority & try to figure out how to make it safer. I’m assuming it doesn’t work this way. So, We, The People that travel this dangerous road daily need to demand something be done. I feel this is the only solution to this horrific problem. Unfortunately if nothing is done this will not be the last deadly accident we will read about on Jacks Branch.
idrove up on the accident right after ithappened. very sad scene. ihavelived out here since 98. cars spped ALL the time. many accidents through the years. i know speed is a factor most of the time.
There is not one U.S. road anywhere….there are enough dangerous drivers to go around
Asphalt is not dangerous
Not saying this is the case here, as many circumstances are involved with a collision
Prayers to the families
My family lives on this road (born & raised) and when i come home i cant even sleep because people fly up & down jacks branch road..i have told the cops to sit in front of my moms house they would be handing out tickets all night long..
I live off Annie Bell-this is a horrible curve in the road. People speed, and cross the center line. Two years ago I was in a bad wreck when a small red truck crossed the line and came head on at me. My options were to hit him head on or try to avoid him and end up in the ditch. I swerved and when I tried to come back on the road I lost control. My truck ended up nose down in the ditch after I flew over the culvert. I eventually came to a still on the other side of the culvert. The truck never stopped and I was left there knocked out. Another car turned around and came back just as my sister was passing by-they both helped me upright and waited for EMS and squad trucks. It was awful. This curve scares me EVERY time I drive past it which is every day.
Prayers to those families…I knew one of the young men that was killed. It is just a shame our county will not do anything to resolve this problem.
I broke my neck in a terrible wreck right about the same spot over 15 years ago. That road had killed many people over the years.
Dangerous, I said DANGEROUS road. As America gets more stupid, things are gonna get worse.
Prayers for the family. So sad.
Nathan how do you know the person was speeding
Blessed Be to the families involved
Not sure what speeding has to do with a head on collision, I’m not saying he wasn’t speeding but cars don’t just drive into each other. Especially on a two lane road
Praying for the family’s.
Sad, maybe the cops will start handing out tickets for speeding finally